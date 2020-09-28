NSU COVID-19 positive cases update

Kendall Caple

Reporter

As of Aug. 10, Northwestern State University has reported a total of 107 positive student cases and four positive faculty cases of COVID-19.

University President Dr. Chris Maggio said that the university and Health Services personnel are continuing to closely monitor the positive test results.

“Our Health Services personnel are working tirelessly with our NSU community and external constituents to assist our faculty, staff and students,” Maggio said.

Nick Hopkins, student body president, said that the university is doing the best they can to ensure that students are informed on positive COVID cases.

“Faculty, staff, and administration are working to ensure that all students feel safe on campus and are always reminding students of testing resources, safety guidelines, and social distancing policies for campus,” Hopkins said.

Maggio added that by continuing to follow the directives of state and national health advisors and remaining vigilant to campus safety protocols the university will be able to sustain the current semester’s plan of online, HyFlex and face-to-face classes.

Frances Conine, dean of students, said that the number of positive cases affecting NSU is on par with other institutions of similar size.

“NSU, like other universities, will likely continue to see positive cases throughout the fall semester,” Conine said. “Our goal is to follow the medical protocols in order to mitigate the rate of speed.”

Maggio and Conine are optimistic for the remainder of the semester and believe that the NSU community has followed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines fairly well.

As NSU continues to monitor the number of positive cases, Maggio shared his gratitude.

“I want to thank our NSU community for doing their part in mitigating the spread of the virus,” Maggio said.

To monitor the number of positive student, faculty and staff COVID-19 cases, go to the ‘Return to Campus Plan,’ on the nsula.edu website. Should you test positive for coronavirus, or have been in contact with someone who has, email your appropriate contact information to Demonsreportcovid@nsula.edu.