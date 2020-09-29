Sports aren’t the only thing that should be cancelled

Lora Luquet

Arts and Living Editor

While some universities have opted to switch to online learning completely for the time being, Northwestern State University has embraced a blended approach to courses. But when it comes to events I am not sure where NSU stands. My belief is that extracurriculars should either utilize the online approach or stop completely for the remainder of the semester.

If sports programs are going to be postponed, I think that all extracurriculars that cannot be held virtually should be as well. It is not fair to cherry pick which programs should continue and which are better off waiting until next year. In reality, there is no way to know if theatre is safer or not.

Despite the cancellation of fall sports, the theatre and dance departments are still regularly rehearsing and planning to put on a fall production that will be streamed live for everyone to see. Theatre and dance are just as physical as sports. The theatre department is trying to make things as safe as possible by cutting out a physical audience but in-person rehearsals still pose a huge risk to the health of students.

According to the Northwestern Return to Campus page, 107 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 10. My roommate is a theatre major, and goes to rehearsals multiple times a week. I could be exposed to it at any time and have no idea until I have already spread it to other people around me. If there is one thing we know about this virus, it spreads rapidly.

Classes with a large amount of students in them have moved to virtual communication on programs like Zoom Video Communications, Cisco WebEx, and Microsoft Teams. Other classes are now a hybrid of online on some days and in-person on others, with very few exclusively in-person classes remaining.

The past few months have proven that COVID-19 is not something to take lightly. During a time filled with so much uncertainty, faculty members should do everything in their power to stop the spread, even if clubs and sports are at stake. The decision of Southland Conference postponing fall sports until spring 2021 is a prime example.

According to 12News, “the conference announced that football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will be postponed for the fall. The conference intends to ‘explore’ having competition resume in the spring semester according to the statement.”

At the end of the day, everyone is learning at the same time how to work together and overcome the virus. Postponing all in-person extracurriculars for the rest of the semester would do a lot to stop the spread of this pandemic, so next semester we can return to normal. In reality, we can all live without clubs and sports for a couple of months if it means health is not at risk.

The spread of COVID-19 around the world has presented colleges with an unprecedented situation. Every university is doing what they can to preserve a sense of normalcy in an extremely abnormal time.