Freshman year is not at all what I expected it to be

Trinity Ford

Reporter

My first semester of college hasn’t been what I expected but nothing about this year has been. I never thought that COVID-19 would have such an impact on how we go to school. Ever since I was young, I imagined college being full of adventures, parties and get-togethers. I knew it was coming, but it is just hard knowing that the freshman class can’t really experience their first year of college like everyone else got to.

I am thankful that I can still to go to college, but never in a million years would I have imagined that we would be having to wear face masks to class, sit so far apart and not be able to go to all of our classes in person.

I imagined stressing out every single day from having loads of homework, and having to study every second of every day. I worried my classes would be so hard.

I convinced myself that I wasn’t going to make friends easily because I was going to be so busy. I saw myself glued to my room with my bed covered in notebooks and papers.

At the moment, college is not like that for me. I stress, but only when I have a lot of things due at the same time. I do have homework and I do have to study but not a lot. Classes are pretty easy right now.

I get to go out basically whenever I feel like it, it’s nice. I have made so many friends since I have been at Northwestern State University, I don’t know why I was ever scared. My teachers are all very nice and are very understanding.

Thankfully, I am not glued to my room and I get to go over to my friend’s house whenever they are not busy.

College is not at all what I expected it to be: it’s so much better. I don’t know why I was so nervous to move here. I was scared to run into mean people, but I haven’t. Everyone is so nice in Natchitoches.

Hurricane Laura really put a damper in my college experience too. I thought COVID-19 was the worst of it but then the hurricane hit. It really messed up a lot of my classes and the due dates to most of my assignments.

I never pictured myself joining a sorority. Ever since I moved here and learned how amazing Tri Sigma was it has been my number one priority. Imagine having to go through recruitment online through Zoom Video Communications, it was insane.

I was so excited to be able to walk through the houses and get the full experience. But due to COVID-19, it could not be like that at all. I am so excited that I got to rush and experience something different.

We all have been through a lot and lost many people, jobs and who knows what else due to the virus. I don’t want to think about how long we will be going to school like this.

College life is not how I expected it to be and no one could have prepared me for what this semester has been. If there is one thing I have learned since starting my freshman year it’s that things change quickly. I imagine that won’t be changing any time soon.