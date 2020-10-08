Classes held online Oct. 9 due to storm

Staff reports

Classes on all campuses of Northwestern State University will be held virtually Friday, Oct. 9 due to the threat of Hurricane Delta.

NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio met with state officials and other administrators in making the decision, according to an official NSU press release.

“I’m very grateful that president Maggio cares about our safety and that he’s being proactive at these difficult times,” senior education Britney Davis said.

The storm has re-entered the open waters of the warm Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service for Shreveport, LA.

Winds and heavy rain into central Louisiana are expected Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10.

“Many students are already taking classes virtually and in a hybrid format,” Maggio said in a press release. “By holding all classes online Friday, students who have face-to-face classes can return to their homes after Thursday if they wish to do so.”

Food services and housing will be open and available to students who remain on campus and hours will be posted and updated on NSU’s official social media channels, according to the press release.

“Setting preparations up for a hurricane is also hoping for the best as a university, as well as giving aid to surrounding areas,” junior communications major Colin Vedros said. I think the school is doing a great job in staying ahead of the game and making sure students are aware and able to be prepared for what’s to come.”

Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana in late August and forced NSU to cancel classes for a week.

“I think it’s great that they are shutting down school but we have already had a hurricane and have dealt with the issues resulting from it so will this set us back even more academically or is there any other way that the school is trying to deal with it,” sophomore nursing major Reanne Walsh said. “I just want to know how we will handle this hurricane if it is truly disastrous.”

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in the Louisiana central coast midday Friday. The main impact to central and northwest Louisiana will begin Friday afternoon through the morning hours into Saturday with possible wind gusts of 50-80 miles per hour, according to the press release.

“The safety of the students is the top priority of the University,” Student Body President Nick Hopkins said. “All classes moving online Friday is a good way to ensure that students have time to take the necessary precautions to prepare for the storm and remain safe while also allowing for them to get seat time for their classes.”

