A helpful heart: a nominee from the divine nine speaks out

Timothy Holdiness



Reporter

A first-generation student from a single-parent home, Destiney Williams says when you put in the work and put yourself out there on campus and in life, you will prevail.

Williams is the current National Pan-Hellenic Council President at Northwestern State University and the first female from the Divine Nine to be elected to the Homecoming Honor Court in six years.

“I believe everybody should be treated equally,” Williams said. “In a sense, we are underappreciated as a people, we are undermined a lot on the daily.”

With the state of race relations in our country, Williams feels that she has overcome the odds to win and it means the world to her.

“To be nominated and voted for by my peers to have a seat on the court, truly shows that NSU is on the right side of history,” Williams said. “African American students should be recognized for their greatness too.” She said.

The opportunity to attend college is as important to Williams as being active on campus and helping the community. Williams is a member of Helping Hands, an organization that gives back to children, elders and schools. She stated she focuses on helping others in her free time.

Last month, she helped to organize a city wide clean up, where fraternities and sororities got together and spent the day cleaning up the city of Natchitoches.

“I like to be places where I’m at an equal opportunity with everyone else,” Williams said. “I like to be where I feel valued, and I definitely feel that at NSU.”

Williams is a member of the Iota Mu chapter of the Delta Theta Sigma organization, and a mentor with the TRiO Student Support Services Project, which helps to keep her focused. Terri Marshall, SSS advisor, has been a huge inspiration and support system since her sophomore year.

“She pushed me academically and keeps me on track and motivates me in my hard times,” she said. “I owe her the world.”

Originally a nursing major, Williams realized that there were more ways to help people than just by being a nurse.

“I switched to social work and have been flourishing ever since then,” Williams said. “I feel like that’s my niche.”

After NSU, Williams hopes to obtain her master’s degree and open her own practice focusing on social work and mental health in the communities around her.