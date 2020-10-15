What you need to know about the 2020 election

Kendall Caple

Reporter

In the upcoming 2020 November General election the United States will not only be voting for President but the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate and amendments.

The options for the most discussed race, president and vice president, are as follows: Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris DEM; Howie Hawkin/Angela Walker GRN; Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard IND; Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen LIB; Donald Trump/Mike Pence REP.

For congress, voters will be voting on the U.S. House of Representatives in Louisiana District 4 and Senate members.

U.S. House candidates include: democrat Kenny Houston, democrat Ryan Trundle, republican Mike Johnson and republican Ben Gibson.

Louisiana Senate candidates include: democrat Derrick Edwards, democrat David Knight, democrat Adrian Perkins, democrat Antoine Pierce, democrat Peter Wenstrup, independent Beryl Billiot, independent John Bourgeois, independent Reno Daret, independent Xan John, independent M.V. Mendoza, independent Jamar Montgomery, independent Melinda Price, libertarian Aaron Sigler, republican Bill Cassidy and republican Dustin Murphy.

Natchitoches voters will also be voting on the Louisiana Public Service Commission District 5, which has Foster Campbell DEM and Shane Smiley REP running.

The 2020 ballot will also feature measures involving: Louisiana Amendment 4, Expenditures Limit Growth Formula; Louisiana Amendment 5, Payments in Lieu of Property Taxes; Louisiana Amendment 6, Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Income Limit; Louisiana Amendment 7, Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund; Louisiana Amendment 3, Use of Budget Stabilization Fund for Declared Disasters; Louisiana Amendment 1, No Right to Abortion in Constitution; Louisiana Amendment 2, Include Oil and Gas Value in Tax Assessment of Wells.

Local Natchitoches voters will also vote on the Louisiana Sports Betting Measure, which is designed to ask voters in each of Louisiana’s 64 parishes on whether or not they authorize sports betting.

On the day of in-person voting, an acceptable form of photo ID, which includes, a Louisiana driver’s license or special ID card, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, a United States military identification card, or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature must be brought.

While the media has provided nonstop coverage over the ongoing presidential race, the other election topics on the ballot tend to get overshadowed.

For those registered to vote, Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For those unable to vote on that date or in person, Louisiana offers both absentee ballots by mail and early voting.

The deadline to receive the absentee ballot is Oct. 30, and it must be returned by mail Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m. Information on how to receive an absentee ballot can be found on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

The Louisiana early voting period runs from Friday, Oct. 16. to Tuesday, Oct. 27.

To find out your registered voting location go to the voter portal on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Absentee ballot information: https://www.sos.la.gov/electionsandvoting/vote/votebymail/pages/default.aspx

Voter registration information:

Measures and candidate information: