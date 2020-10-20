Ghoula to bring frights and thrills Halloween night

Lora Luquet

Arts and Living Editor

“Ghoula,” a play on the word gala, will be performed online on Oct. 23 and 24. This Halloween event has combined the casts of the fall musical and play which were both cancelled earlier in the semester.

“It’s been really interesting being able to work with people that I’ve never worked with before, and then being able to put something together for everyone to do,” junior Sophie Stechmann said.

The performance will feature songs and scenes from “The Addams Family,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Carrie,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Heathers” and other productions.

Stechmann was a cast member in the play “The Wolves” before the theater department opted to combine the casts in order to form “Ghoula.”

Although moving from production to production has been an adjustment for her, she speaks highly of her experience this fall.



“So far, it’s been really great, honestly. It kind of came from a place of all of us joining together,” Stechmann says.

With Professor of Theatre and Dance Pia Wyatt as the director and choreographer and Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Dr. Grace Edgar as the musical director, the cast of students aim to give the audience an entertaining, chilling experience that can distract from the state of the world during COVID-19 while still maintaining distancing regulations.

“They should expect some killer voices, and some incredible dancing, and just to be scared and to be entertained,” Wyatt said. “We need to just be able to enjoy and be entertained and be creeped out and be freaked out, and that is what Halloween is all about.”

Sarah Lord Holoubek, sophomore, has never been in a live streamed show before. This is the case for many cast members, who have grown accustomed to performing directly in front of an audience.



“I think it’s a really interesting adaptation for theater performers to make,” Holoubek says. “I always like to try new things. I just hope that people tune in!”

“It’s fun, light-hearted, and I feel like that’s what we need right now, we need to be able to escape the world that we’re in because there’s so much sadness and woe happening,” says Wyatt.



Ghoula will be live streamed on Oct, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. The live stream can be accessed on Friday at https://youtu.be/10nuAg1_IsQ and on Saturday at https://youtu.be/JxQsO4w-mKE