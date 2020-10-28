Intramurals bring students together during chaotic times

Trinity Ford

Reporter

Despite the ongoing pandemic, intramurals are still being held with safety precautions in place.

“They are going well,” Tri Sigma President Brette Reaux said. “It’s obviously different than normal and we don’t have as many sports because we can only do spaced out ones but it’s still super fun.”

Many different organizations play in intramurals and any student can participate even if they aren’t a part of an organization.

“Any student can be a part of an intramural,” member of Pi Kappa Alpha Nicholas Hopkins said. “Contact any organization that participates in intramurals and let them know you’re interested in playing.”

Students enjoy playing intramurals and each has a unique perspective on the sport.

“My favorite part about intramurals is getting to play sports with our sisters that we all once had a passion for,” Phi Mu President Bailey Mohler said. “We get to enjoy the games and make memories while doing so.”

Alpha Omicron Pi President Madison Willett noted that intramurals are an important part of organizations because they allow for organization members to get to know one another.

“They also get to meet more people in other organizations,” Willett said. “It gives us another opportunity to have more sisterhood events, not only supporting our own team, but the other teams as well.”