Trump wins Louisiana

Timothy Holdiness

Reporter

Trinity Velazquez

Editor in Chief

Incumbent President Donald Trump claimed Louisiana in Tuesday’s Presidential Election with 60 percent of the electoral vote at 8:01 p.m, according to the Associated Press.

At press time, Vice President Joe Biden led Trump in the electoral college 209-118, but results weren’t yet known in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas and Arizona.

Trump won in Natchitoches Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

At 9:36 p.m., the New Orleans Advocate reported that amendment one, which proposed that it say in the Louisiana Constitution that there is no right to abortion or to fund abortion, was passed by voters.

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire was the first polling location to open nationally at midnight and since then votes have been cast across the country.

Of the 538 electoral votes available, only 270 are needed to win, with Louisiana assigning eight.

A record number of registered voters have shown out to have their voice heard.

“I early voted in Louisiana, so I went the first day in Bossier parish,” Student Body President Nick Hopkins said. “I waited in line with social distancing and waited about 30 minutes with six machines. Everyone was very friendly. The process was quick. It was a very smooth process.”

The polls closed in Louisiana at 8 p.m. with the results flowing in immediately.

Sen. Bill Cassidy is projected to win, according to the Associated Press.

“I drove back to my hometown for Election Day. It was pretty easy, there weren’t a whole lot of people there,” said senior Matt Phillips. “The whole thing took about 20 minutes. I was a bit bummed I didn’t get a sticker.”

House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the incumbent from the first district, held onto his seat with Democrat Lee Ann Dugas not far behind.

Democratic incumbent Cedric Richmond held off opposition from Republican David Schilling in the second congressional district.

Republican Clay Higgins maintained his seat representing the third congressional district with Democrat Braylon Harris trailing behind him.

Junior Lauren D. voted on Election Day.

“The way we did was in Port Barre was you had to wait in line. They will call you after you sign in and showed you a booth. My experience was tense, but it was pretty great overall,” She said.

In the fourth district, incumbent Republican representative Mike Johnson was re-elected with 62 percent of the vote. The closest challenger was Democrat Kenny Houston with 24 percent as of 9 p.m.

The fifth congressional district is the only House of Representatives race where an incumbent was not running, due to Ralph Abraham promising not to run after losing the governorship. Republican Luke Letlow, Abraham’s former chief of staff and handpicked successor, is set to go into a runoff with fellow Republican Lance Harris.