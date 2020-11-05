I Voted! Demons document their right to vote at the polls

Senior Lara Schales takes a selfie in her car. Submitted photo. Sophomore Alison Darty voted in Shreveport. Submitted photo. Freshman Trinity Ford went to Texas to vote. Submitted photo. Junior Lauren Briscoe proudly shows sticker. Submitted photo. Sophomore Nicholas Carter voted back home. Submitted photo. Junior Timothy Holdiness poses with his mask. Submitted photo. Senior Alexis Dardar voted for the first time. Submitted photo. ONLINE EXCLUSIVE “I Voted” picture: Senior Megan Hobgood gives a thumbs up next to a “Vote Here” sign. Submitted photo. Nov 5, 2020The Current SauceShare this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) 2020-11-05