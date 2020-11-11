Ghoula post-poned due to COVID-19

Lora Luquet

Arts and Living Editor

The Northwestern State University theater department’s Halloween cabaret, “Ghoula,” has been postponed. The show was originally supposed to be streamed live on Oct. 23 and 24.

“Ghoula,” is set to feature songs and scenes from a collection of chilling musicals and plays, including “The Addams Family,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Carrie,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Heathers” and a host of other productions.

Pia Wyatt, director, choreographer and professor of theatre and dance, assures that the show will still go on as soon as it is possible, citing COVID-19 as the reason for its delay.

“I believe we are trying to release it on Friday the 13th in November,” Wyatt said.

For more information on how to access the “Ghoula” cabaret, students are encouraged to check the Department of Theatre and Dance Facebook page or call 318-357-4483.