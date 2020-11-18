Diaper drive supports women’s center

Lora Luquet

Arts and Living Editor

Child and family studies major Abby Vallery is holding a diaper drive with the Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches for mothers who need diapers and wipes.



The drive, which will be accepting donations through Nov. 20, is a part of Vallery’s course and graduation requirements.

The Women’s Resource Center serves hundreds of young women each year, most of whom are experiencing unplanned pregnancy, according to the center’s website. The center offers “help and hope with information, education, material assistance and alternatives to abortion.”

Vallery chose the Women’s Resource Center from a list of potential organizations. “I

t seemed like an interesting place,” she said. She has worked in the daycare field before, she noted, “so I wanted to try something different.”



Program Coordinator Jacqueline Horton said Vallery came up with the idea for the diaper drive on her own.



“I did put her in touch with some of the university administrators so that she could get permission to put (out) the collection sites and whatnot,” Horton said. “This is a culmination of all of the content that the students have learned and they are attempting to apply that knowledge.”



Jennifer Luna, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center, aims to emphasize the importance of projects like Vallery’s, due to the need for resources like diapers and wipes.



“A newborn probably goes through around 12 diapers a day, and that’s probably around $900 a year of diapers, at least, which is just really, really expensive,” Luna said. “That’s something we’re always, always in need of, above everything else, because babies are always going to need diapers.”



The drop-off sites for donations are in the student union outside Vic’s and the counseling center, at the Student Services Center, and at the WRAC. The diaper drive will end Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. For more information on how to donate, email Abby Vallery at avallery034622@nsula.edu.



The Women’s Resource Center is always accepting donations, including baby clothes, baby safety and comfort items, and items for the center. Luna encourages people to call the center at 318-357-8888 if they are not sure an item can be donated.



“If anybody wants to donate anything they think moms could use, or they think babies could use, call us and ask,” Luna said.

The Women’s Resource Center is located at 107 North Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457.