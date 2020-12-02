College during COVID: Students reflect on the fall semester and look with uncertainty to the spring

Timothy Holdiness

Reporter

close, students are looking to the first months of the spring 2021 at Northwestern State University with mixed feelings and uncertainty.

Tashon Adams, a freshman social work major, said he is nervous for what the spring will bring.

“It’ll be a different set of courses and I will have to mentally prepare myself to make it through another semester,” Adams said.

Taking courses during the pandemic has students getting used to a new way of learning.

“I’m pretty stressed, to be honest,” Kaleb Thomas, a sophomore psychology major, said.

“It’s hard to stay focused in school with the way it is now, “ Thomas said. “So I hope either I get used to it or professors can make things a bit more accommodating when it comes to test dates and online assignments.”

HyFlex classes are going to be returning in the spring and some students are taking it in stride.

“Rain will still pour, and the sun will still shine next semester,” sophomore business administration major Branton Turner Jr. said. “I will finish strong.”

Along with the pandemic, two hurricanes have caused classes to be adjusted this semester.

“There’s been a lot of challenges

that arose throughout the fall 2020 semester, and some of them were more challenging than others,” senior hospitality, management and tourism major Terrence Green said.

“However, I’m very eager and ready for next semester including the upcoming spring football season.”

Several sports will be returning in the spring.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to continue the year both on the court and in the classroom,” Dalin Williams, a senior industrial engineering major and basketball player, said. “This year has been tough, but I can’t wait to get the new year started.”

COVID-19 is still spreading across the world and some students are hopeful the pandemic will come to an end next semester.

Freshman Chance Williams, a communications major, said

that he hopes COVID-19 goes away so we can all have fun and experience college life.

Jyrion Dangerfield, a freshman computer information systems major, said he is excited to be taking a few classes.

“I’m concerned that face to face classes will be canceled due to another corona outbreak,” Dangerfield said.

D’Sherrick Williams, a junior dance major and member of the color guard, said he is incredibly hopeful yet precautionary.

Despite the challenges of this semester, junior dance major and Demon Dazzlers member Tlen Mason said it was worth it.

“This has been a rough semester, but it shows me that I deserve everything that I have worked for,” Mason said.