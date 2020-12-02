The lessons college has taught me

Trinity Ford

Reporter

This semester has been a little rough for me, as I am sure it has been for a lot of you. I used to doubt myself, I had extremely low self-esteem and I lacked self-confidence. That got me nowhere.

I burned some bridges that were toxic. It was hard and it seemed like I could not do it at the time. But after it was all done, I grew from it. I chose to surround myself with people who liked me for who I really am. I learned that you do not need to worry about what other people think of you. Because at the end of the day, you are the only person that truly knows who you are.

You do not need to worry about keeping someone as a friend, because if they are truly your friend, you should not have to beg them to stay.

College is all about finding yourself and who you truly are. Before I came to college, I was a gullible, sensitive and lonely girl. But I have realized that being all of that is okay.

I have grown into a stronger person by learning from my mistakes. I am no longer lonely because no one is ever alone. There is always someone out there going through the same things as you are.

Being alone is okay though, you must learn to be okay with being alone before you can find your faithful friends. Love yourself first and then you will learn to love others.

Trinity Ford (right) poses with Trinity Velazquez in Kyser Hall.

If you have had a rough time in college, you must look at all the positive that came out of whatever happened. God does everything for a reason. Whenever one door closes, another will open. Just give things time.