Biden and Harris sworn in as president and vice president

Timothy Holdiness

News Editor

On Wednesday, Joseph Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“Seeing that the inauguration was diverse in races, languages, ethnics and ages, showed me that we can be taking a step in the right direction,” sophomore business administration major Branton Turner Jr. said.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States of America, making history as the first woman, first Black woman and first South Asian woman to be elected vice president.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, also makes history as the first Jewish and male spouse of any president or vice president.

First lady Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, will continue to teach at a community college while living in the White House.

Amanda Gorman, a Black woman from Los Angeles, became the youngest inaugural poet at 23-years- old.

“When day comes, we step out of the shade of flame and unafraid,” Gorman said in her poem, “The Hill We Climb.” “For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.”

Former President Donald Trump left the White House early in the morning. He became the second outgoing President to not attend their successor’s inauguration after Andrew Johnson.

Former Vice President Mike Pence took over Trump’s roll and attended both the inauguration and the inauguration church service.

Three former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were present as was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words and requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity,” Biden said.

After the inauguration, President Biden signed 15 executive orders and two executive actions to reverse policies put into place by Trump.

These policies included rejoining the Paris climate accord, lifting the Muslim travel ban, halting funding for destroying land to build the border wall and a 100 day mask mandate on federal property.