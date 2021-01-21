Iberville stage to be named after first seven Black students

Timothy Holdiness

News Editor

The stage on Iberville Green is set to be named Oaks Stage in honor of the first seven Black students to attend Northwestern State University.

“We have a richly diverse university and I am so proud to do a small part in celebrating and recognizing this diversity, honoring these seven brave pioneers for equality at our school,” Student Body President Nick Hopkins said. “We are awaiting final approval from the University Naming Committee and the UL System Board of Supervisors, and upon approval, we will begin planning a dedication ceremony”

Student Government Association met for the first time this semester on Tuesday in an emergency meeting. Meetings are usually held every Monday at 6 p.m. but due to the snow last week, the meeting was rescheduled.

Leadership NSU is set for Friday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Jan 30. Students must register online for each individual session they wish to attend.

Several structures on the Natchitoches campus are to be voted on by the Naming Committee and then approved by the University of Louisiana System.

SGA is coordinating with the NSU Center for Inclusion and Diversity to find a speaker for Black History Month in February.

In New Business, Hopkins nominated Senator Simeon to be Academic Affairs Commissioner.

Simeon was approved by a Senate vote.

There was no Old Business to discuss.