Confidence couture

Mary Gaffney

Fashion Columnist

Demons, with 2020 behind us I am ready to start the new year with a bang and keep the high energy going. Whether you are in quarantine or are only going out for a trip to Walmart, now is the time to go to your closet and bring out your best self every day.

My plan is to not fizzle out like I did in 2020. This year, we will take whatever hits us because we have experienced the worst. It’s time for a fresh start so let’s take advantage of it.

The only thing you need this year is simple: confidence. No matter the trends that come and go, no matter your style, or how many people give you weird looks in Walmart, you need to dress with confidence. Still, that can be hard, so sometimes you must fake it.

There are plenty of numbered lists that can tell you how to be confident, but honestly, just fake it until you make it. Start the day by finding something to wear that makes you feel good. If an outfit doesn’t bring you joy, don’t wear it. If you need to repeat an outfit, do it. This is the time to get comfortable with yourself and your style.

Comfortable and jeans don’t always go together, but when you find the perfect pair, it’s like heaven on Earth. So let’s start with the classic jeans and T-shirt. It can be dressed up easily, it can be comfortable, it can be a fashion statement. These are effortless ways to move from just your average look to a classic, confident person.

Finding my own confidence has been hard, but I have found my go to style is wearing jeans and a T-shirt. This combo can feel stale, so I add an extra flare to my looks.

To dress up jeans and shirt, try switching out your tennis shoes for something dressier like heels, boots or flats. Add some jewelry to your look and tuck in your shirt. If it’s cold, add a blazer to your outfit.

Blazers from Goodwill are elegant, cheap and easy to style with jeans. There are multiple ways you can do this classic style. You can keep your look neutral with nudes or white shoes, adding gold jewelry and accessories, or you can spark it up with all black attire.

Step by step, Demons, you can start trying new outfits, looks and styles. This progression of your style can also help with your confidence. Fashion is a wonderful way to show others the most authentic side of you so dress with confidence!