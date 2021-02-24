COVID-19 can’t stop Greek life

Timothy Holdiness

News Editor

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped the Office of Greek Life at Northwestern State University.

Derrick Varnado, a freshman communications major and member of Sigma Nu, noted that the onset of COVID-19 has caused a lot of people to forget about the Office of Greek Life.

“It is still a great experience and opportunity to go Greek,” Varnado said.

For some, recruiting has been put on hold.

“We don’t recruit usually, we have a yearly informational,” LaTerrence Reed, a senior business major and member of Kappa Alpha Psi, said. The informational has been canceled this year.

“Due to COVID-19 we are not having a line this year nationally, because we base a lot of our stuff off in person events,” Reed said. “It’s been crazy for sure, but we’ve adjusted virtually with events and limited capacity.”

For others, recruiting has continued.

“I thought that COVID-19 wasn’t going to allow the fraternity to have anyone rush, but the pandemic didn’t stop us from bringing in a new group of guys to rush,” Saige Williams, a freshman musical theater major and member of Pi Kappa Phi, said.

“It’s been different but doable,” Lauren Briscoe, a senior history major and member of Phi Mu, said.

Concerning recruiting possible new members, Briscoe said that most of the Office of Greek Life has readjusted to a virtual recruitment as opposed to being able to meet the potential new members in-person.

Most events have been moved online.

“For my organization everything is 100 percent online but for understandable safety reasons. It is saddening to lose the physical contact in usual college activities,” Destiney Williams, a senior social work major, member of Delta Sigma Theta and NSU Panhellenic Council President, said. “I’m still adjusting even after a year.”

Others are holding in person events.

“Sometimes we have to book bigger spaces on campus away from the house so we can all be in person, but it’s worth it to be able to see all my sisters smiling, even if you can just tell from their eyes,” Ashley Stevens, a freshman theater major and member of Alpha Omicron Pi, said.

According to Jaylin Moore, a sophomore music business major and internal vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha, it hasn’t been easy holding in person meetings and events.

“It has been tough because not everyone can go to events due to limitations of how many people can be there,” Moore said. “We all are social distanced and masked up at all times.”

“You can only bring certain foods to rush events,” Carl Berlin, a sophomore business administration and marketing major and member of Theta Chi said. “Some of the biggest differences to in person events is that everything must be prepackaged.”

Varnado noted that it’s important to follow the guidelines and restrictions.

“It’s not as up and close as it would be without covid but we always find ways to create fun and safe,” Varnado said.

“Greek life has survived so much throughout its time and I believe that despite COVID-19, it will continue to thrive for years to come,” Briscoe said.

“It’s about being patient and adjusting honestly,” Reed said. “We’re in a crazy time but with the help of each chapter member we’ve been getting through it.”