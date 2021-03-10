Letter to the editor on Phillip Kidd

Dr. Greg Granger

Professor of History

I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers of the memorial for Dr. Phil Kidd. Phil was a one of kind person and his loss is a great blow to our community and to many individual lives he touched, including mine.

The memorial was very nicely done.

The great band leader Duke Ellington used to end his concerts by looking out at the audience and saying, “I love you all, madly,” taken from the standard he often played, “Love You Madly.”

If Phil liked you and respected you, he loved you madly. We need more of that in the world, not less. Be safe.

Love you madly

Right or wrong

Sounds like a lyric of a song

But since it’s so

I thought you oughta know

I love you, love you madly