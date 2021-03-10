Students reflect on COVID-19 in the past and present

Timothy Holdiness

News Editor

Arianna Astorga(left) and Ragan Rounds pose for a picture at Turpin Stadium at the first football game of the Spring 2021 season.

COVID-19 restrictions may still be in place but that hasn’t stopped the fun at Northwestern State University. Students expressed their feelings about the protocols at the first football game of the semester.

“Starting college in a pandemic has definitely been a challenge, but Northwestern State has honestly been such an amazing place to be during all of this,” Jenna Pottmeyer, freshman elementary education major, said.

Pottmeyer said faculty and staff have focused on keeping the university going during the pandemic.

“They have made an extra effort to get everyone involved, and I’m so thankful for the first year experience they have created for me, despite so many challenges,” Pottmeyer said.

Arianna Astroga, a freshmen health and exercise science major and member of the Purple Pizzaz Pom Line, agreed with Pottmeyer’s sentiment.

“COVID has impacted my first year of college here at NSU but being involved in so many organizations has made my first year experience a great one,” Astroga said.

According to Abagail Jennings, freshmen nursing major, being in college during pandemic hasn’t been all struggles.

“I have been able to make friends easier because everyone is going through a tough time and we share something in common,” Jennings said.

Ragan Rounds, a freshman biology major and member of the Pom Line, noted the way COVID-19 had impacted how the year has been run.

“We cannot perform like we used to, so things have been very different. I am unsure of what is to come of COVID, but I will continue to cheer on the Demons with outstanding spirit,” Rounds said.

Faculty have an optimistic outlook for the next semester and students are ready to be rid of online only coursework.

“I’m better in the classroom,” Troy Bradley, a freshman business administration major, said.

Regardless of the hardships, Pottmeyer is still glad she chose NSU.

“I wish I would not have had to start college in the middle of