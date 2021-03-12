NSU to host student body elections

Christian Bell

Reporter

Northwestern State University’s Student Government Association will be hosting student body election filings beginning on March 11 and ending on March 25. Voting will begin on April 13 and end on April 14.

Student Body President Nick Hopkins shared some information about the process for students seeking information for voting, filing and requirements.

“SGA will release a form where students can file for the election,” Hopkins said. “Candidates for positions will submit their names, contact information, classification, a photograph and position being sought as well as a position statement.”

Candidates will also submit their campus-wide ID number to verify their eligibility by Student Government Association advisor Shayne Creppel.

Any candidate that does not meet the eligibility requirements or does not submit a complete form will not be placed on the ballot.

Candidates for president and vice president must submit a joint statement of no more than 250 words.

President and vice president must be current members of Student Government Association and have served on the Student Government Association for at least two semesters and be in good standing with the university.

Candidates for treasurer will be required to submit a position statement of no more than 200 words.

Treasurer candidates must have served on Student Government Association for at least two semesters as well as be a current member of Student Government Association and be in good standing with the university.

25 senator-at-large positions are open to all students. Canidates are required to have a cumulative and semester GPA of 2.0.

Candidates for senator-at-large will submit a position statement of no more than 150 words.