Sports at a glance: Baseball, Basketball and Tennis

Tyrenisha James

Reporter

Baseball: Demon baseball to play Sam Houston

The Northwestern State Demons Baseball team played against the Austin Peay Governors on Friday, March 7 at Brown-Stroud Field. The game ended with a final score of 2-3 in favor of the Governors.

First baseman Cameron Horton is ready to catch the baseball to tag opposing player from Austin Peay out. Photo by Chris Reich.

“We’ve got to get some guys going offensively, so we’re not always playing those tight games where one or two mistakes, like we made in the 10th, cost us,” Bobby Barbier, fifth-year head coach, said. “You can’t overcome them when you don’t put together better at-bats and better innings earlier in the game.”

The Demons will return to action on March 19 and will travel to Huntsville, Texas to compete against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 6:30 p.m.

Basketball: Demons close to win against Nicholls

Northwestern State Demons men’s basketball team competed against the University of New Orleans Privateers on March 11 at Leonard E. Merrell Center in New Orleans. The Demons wrapped up the game with a final score of 82-79.

Senior guard CJ Jones blocks University of New Orleans player from making a basket. The Demons played UNO back in January at Prather Coliseum. Photo by Chris Reich.

“We played against an extremely difficult team to play,” said McConathy, who improved to 19-9 in SLC Tournament games. “They are extremely athletic. They do a great job in so many areas offensively and defensively.”

“I was proud of the guys because, in the end, when things got a little hairy and we didn’t make some shots we needed to, we were able to have enough in us to hold onto the win. I’m pleased with the effort of all the guys on the floor, on the bench, everywhere,” said McConathy.

The Demons will return to the court to compete against Nicholls State University Colonels on Mar. 12 at Leonard E. Merrell Center and is set to play at 5 p.m.

Tennis: Lady Demons Tennis to compete against SMU

Northwestern State Demons Ladies tennis competed against Nicholls State University Colonels on March 7 at Colonel Tennis Complex. The Demons finished the game with a final score of 4-3.

Freshman Mariella Minetti practices on the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex before playing Nicholls State University on March 7. Photo by Chris Reich.

“It was a good trip for us as a team,” Jonas Brobeck, head coach, said. “However, we are ready to return home and continue to build and improve for next week, so we can be ready for next weekend, and continue to compete at higher levels throughout the season.”

The Demons will return to action on March 20. The team will travel to Dallas, Texas to play against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in the Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 2 p.m.