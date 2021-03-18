NSU to hold six commencement ceremonies

Kendall Caple

Reporter

Northwestern State University President Dr. Chris Maggio addresses the Fall 2020 graduates in one of five commencements. This semester, there will be six commencement ceremonies. Photo by Chris Reich.

Northwestern State University’s spring 2021 Commencement will be held as six different ceremonies to adhere to state and national health advisors’ guidelines.

In a press release, NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio affirmed that the ceremonies will be conducted at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day Wednesday, May 5 through Friday, May 7.

“Mask requirements, social distancing and other health and safety protocols will be in effect,” Maggio said.

According to Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Greg Handel, the spring 2021 commencements will feature no big changes from the fall 2020 commencements, other than having an additional ceremony.

“We will be doing six ceremonies because the spring commencement is typically larger. We still will adhere to Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines,” Handel said.

Just like the fall 2020 graduates, spring graduates will only be allowed to invite a limited number of guests. The number has yet to be determined.

“Plans are progressing for ticketed events because of attendance limitations,” Maggio said.

“The number of guests that may be invited by each graduate has not been determined but will be announced when that decision is finalized,” Maggio said in an official press release.

Jaci Jones, a communications major, will be a first generation college student to graduate from NSU.

“I’m excited to finally be graduating because I’m ready to see what the future holds for me,” Jones said. “I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and now that it’s happening is just surreal.”

Over 900 students are set to graduate in the spring 2021 commencements. Each ceremony will be livestreamed and recorded.

“I look forward to joining you May 5 through 7 in honoring our spring semester graduates on their achievements in reaching this important milestone in their lives,” Maggio said.

Information regarding the ceremonies times, updates and streaming location can be found here on the university’s website.