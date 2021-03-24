College students eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Trinity Velazquez

Editor in Chief

Timothy Holdiness

News Editor

On Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to individuals over age 18 who meet criteria met on the Louisiana Department of Health website, according to an official press release.

Northwestern State University will administer the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, March 24 at Westside Baptist Church on the Highway 1 Bypass in Natchitoches.

“It feels amazing to finally be able to get the vaccine,” junior biology major Tre Turner said. “Maybe things can finally go back to normal.”

Kimtang Eung, a sophomore English major, physically jumped for joy.

Appointment times are available between 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Students are not required to provide documentation of conditions but must sign an attestation form. The attestation form will be provided at the sign-in desk.

“I’m excited the university has made an effort to assure that students are able to receive the vaccine along with faculty and staff,” junior psychology major Darrin Nixon said.

For anyone wishing to receive a vaccine, email vaccine@nsula.edu with your name, email address and phone number.

“Anything that puts a layer between harm and my disabled brother is worth whatever consequences it could have on me,” sophomore pre-med major Caleb Santora said.

There will a contact to schedule an appointment and questions can be emailed to vaccine@nsula.edu.

Other ways to schedule an appointment is to call (318) 357- 5701 or (318) 357- 4300.

“Our vaccine strategy in Louisiana has been to make sure that we were vaccinating the most high-risk individuals to protect them from getting COVID-19 and also preserve capacity in our hospitals,” Edwards said in a press release. “We’ve seen encouraging trends in our percent positivity of tests and also a drop in the number of Louisianans hospitalized with COVID.”