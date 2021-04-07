Closet Clean Out

Mary Gaffney

Fashion Columnist

With spring happily springing into season, spring cleaning will eventually start. Spring cleaning means that cleaning out our closets is a disaster of an event that is slowly crawling toward us.

Ever since quarantine, I’ve seen trends come and go as a fun way to just forget about the mess that is happening outside our homes. Fashion can be a great distraction, but trends that have gone past their prime tend to hog up the back of our closets, weighing us down with the fact that we will just never wear them.

We always hope to find a time to wear it, but I have 3 prom dresses sitting in my closet, gathering dust, and I know that I’m not going to attend another prom again. It’s time to decide what to keep and what to get donate. Don’t worry, demons, I’m here to help you.

There has been a lot of hate on social media for skinny jeans and side parts, but I’m here to tell you that, yes, you should probably get rid of your skinny jeans.

The only pair I think you would ever actually need is a pair of black skinny jeans, ripped or not ripped. Skinny jeans are way past their prime and they hardly look good with different body types. It is time to grieve and let them go. Maybe cut them into shorts or give them something to stand out with. Perhaps you can cut the sides and add chain detailing to it.

When it comes to cleaning out your closet, you want to look for those pieces that you keep coming back to. Those dependable pieces you love are the ones that you will keep grabbing. Dependable pieces can also mean your favorite white T-shirt, straight leg jeans or little black dress. Dependable pieces are the ones that you reach for when you want to wear your stable piece, something that is more loud and unique.

Cleaning out your closet can be demanding, especially when you are going through a hard time with trying to define your style! I recommend cleaning out your closet with a set of ideas of outfits you would wear. This will help you when it comes to creating outfits in the morning since you do not have all those pieces you never wear. Good luck with spring cleaning, Demons!