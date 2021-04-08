Students reflect on a much needed break

Trinity Velazquez

Editor in Chief

Timothy Holdiness

Front page caption: The weeklong break came after a busy first half of the semester filled with unprecedented snowstorms and the familiar stress of midterms. Photo by Trinity Velazquez.

News Editor

Tyrenisha James

Reporter

Northwestern State University closed the week of March 29 through April 4 for spring break. The weeklong break came after a busy first half of the semester filled with unprecedented snowstorms and the familiar stress of midterms.

Some students got much-needed rest during break, but others used the break to get back on track with course work.

Promise Bears, a junior criminal justice major, said she worked over the break except for Friday.

“I had a little girls’ day and I went to the nail shop and Saturday I had a family fun day,” Bears said.

Clayton Ashworth, a senior history major, had many celebrations over the break.

“Spring break was busy for me,” Ashworth said. “The first half of the break I drove down to New Orleans with my friend to celebrate her birthday and then then I went back home to Oakdale to set up and celebrate my sister’s wedding.”

Lauren Oyster, a freshman elementary education major, went to the Gulfport Beach in Mississippi for spring break.

Freshman biology major Jada Bragg went to Florida to visit her best friend that she hasn’t seen in years.

“It was really fun we ate lots of good food, played video games and went to the Jacksonville beach,” Bragg said.

“I worked on Easter Day and walked around campus with my partner for most of the break,” Pete Gorham, a freshman graphic design major said. “I played animal crossing and rearranged my dorm room trying to focus on my mental health.”