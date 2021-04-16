NSU President announces retirement

Staff report

Northwestern State University President Dr. Chris Maggio announced Friday, April 16 that he will be retiring as NSU President.

“It has been an honor to serve as president of this great institution since 2017 and as a member of the faculty, staff and administration at NSU for 33 years,” Maggio said. “My love for Northwestern has grown continually since enrolling as a freshman at the school four decades ago. The opportunity to serve students, work collegially with faculty and staff and interact with alumni and supporters of the university has been enjoyable and rewarding.”

Maggio said that although working at NSU has been gratifying, the work would often take him away from his family.

“Retirement will allow me to spend more time with family and friends and to explore new opportunities for serving others in education or related areas,” Maggio said.

Maggio will serve until his retirement date on June 30 in 2021.

“The university’s vital role and prominence in Louisiana and the region continues to expand, and it has been exhilarating to be a part of the school’s growing impact on lives and communities,” Maggio said.

“My career at Northwestern has been much more pleasure than work,” Maggio said.

Maggio said the memories of student achievements, faculty and staff accomplishments, athletic success and alumni philanthropy and support will make these years at Northwestern forever meaningful.

“Please accept my very best wishes for your continued wellbeing and success,” Maggio said. “I hope each of you will join me in continuing to support and promote this university that is so important to all of us and which we hold in such great esteem.”