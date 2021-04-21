Chauvin verdict ‘a positive step forward’

Staff reports

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd. Louisiana governor John Bell Edwards sent out a press release describing the verdict as ‘a positive step forward’.

“While today’s verdict will not bring George Floyd back, nor will it erase years of damaging racism and violence, it is a positive step forward that Derek Chauvin was held fully accountable for Floyd’s death,” Edwards said.

According to the Associated Press, the jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The now-fired white officer was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“All people, regardless of the color of their skin, deserve to be treated fairly, equally and with dignity by members of law enforcement. Officers should never resort to excessive force when they are dealing with the public,” Edwards said. “For that reason, we should all be encouraged that so many career law enforcement officials testified to the criminality of Chauvin’s actions.”

Edwards said that he joins many Americans and Louisianans in grieving alongside the Floyd family, and prays this verdict will give them some measure of peace.

“I also pray that all people in our state and our nation will stand together, learn from one another, reject violence, and embrace neighborly love,” Edwards said.