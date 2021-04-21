Sports recap: Lady Demon soccer finish off the season

Tyrenisha James

Sports Reporter

Northwestern State University Lady Demon Soccer played against Southeastern Louisiana University Lions April 13 at the Southeastern Soccer Complex for the Southland Conference Tournament. The Lady Demons wrapped up the game and season with a final score of 0-0.

“Proud of the defensive effort,” said co-head coach Jess Jobe. “We put ourselves in a position to win it, and we can’t ask any more from that group. Once again, it was a frustrating day from an attacking sense. We were close on a couple of occasions.

“We felt like we did fairly well to put ourselves in positions, unfortunately it didn’t fall in the back of the net,” Jobe said.